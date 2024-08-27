Say Nothing

Through the eyes of various Irish Republican Army (IRA) members, explore the extremes some people will go to in the name of their beliefs, the way a deeply divided society can suddenly tip over into armed conflict, the long shadow of radical violence for both victims and perpetrators, and the emotional and psychological costs of a code of silence.
|Josh Finan
|Gerry Adams
|Maxine Peake
|Older Dolours Price
|Lola Petticrew
|Dolours Price
|Hazel Doupe
|Marian Price
|Anthony Boyle
|Brendan Hughes
