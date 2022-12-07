Счастливы вместе (дубликат ID 248330)

Not Available

"Happy Together" - a comedy series ( sitcom ), the Russian version of the American TV series " Married ... with Children , is broadcast on channel THT . The series tells the story of everyday life and the life of Yekaterinburg Bukin family living in a fictional street Barkov at number 22 (from the series "One day in Yekaterinburg", in other series - Gagarin Street, Building 27, Apartment 6 [1] - a series of "waste producers "). The series has strong story line and is a classic " sitcom .