Not Available

Schitt's Creek

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not A Real Company

The series centers on a formerly filthy rich video store magnate Johnny Rose, his soap star wife Moira, and their two kids, über-hipster son David and socialite daughter Alexis, who suddenly find themselves broke. They are forced to live in Schitt's Creek, a small depressing town they once bought as a joke.

Cast

Eugene LevyJohnny Rose
Catherine O'HaraMoira Rose
Dan LevyDavid Rose
Annie MurphyAlexis Rose
Emily HampshireStevie Budd
Chris ElliottRoland Schitt

View Full Cast >

Images

9 More Images