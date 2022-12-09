The series centers on a formerly filthy rich video store magnate Johnny Rose, his soap star wife Moira, and their two kids, über-hipster son David and socialite daughter Alexis, who suddenly find themselves broke. They are forced to live in Schitt's Creek, a small depressing town they once bought as a joke.
|Eugene Levy
|Johnny Rose
|Catherine O'Hara
|Moira Rose
|Dan Levy
|David Rose
|Annie Murphy
|Alexis Rose
|Emily Hampshire
|Stevie Budd
|Chris Elliott
|Roland Schitt
