Welcome to the Schlitz Playhouse of Stars guide at TV Tome. Every Friday night for eight seasons this wonderful dramatic anthology series entertained and delighted fans of such well known cinematic actors like David Niven, Helen Hayes, Margaret Sullivan, Wendell Corey, Joan Caulfield, James Dean, Raymond Burr, Irene Dunne, Gene Kelly, Agnes Moorehead, Rosalind Russell, Anthony Quinn, and Vincent Price just to name a few. With plays and stories from Somerset Maugham, Ernest Hemingway, Noel Coward and Ellery Queen this show shone. Towards the end of the fifties the Dramatic Live Anthologies were obsolete but these shows are still unsung treasures to be viewed once again by the public.