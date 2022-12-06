The 21st century: mankind has colonized the last unexplored region on Earth; the ocean. But with newfound potential comes old-fashioned conflict and the United Earth Oceans Organization (U.E.O.) assigns the submarine, seaQuest DSV to keep the underwater peace and patrol the planet's final frontier. The captain of the seaQuest and its crew are its guardians, for beneath the surface lies the future.
|Frank Welker
|voice of Darwin
|Edward Kerr
|Lieutenant James Brody
|Kathy Evison
|Lieutenant Lonnie Henderson
|Michael DeLuise
|Seaman Anthony Piccolo
|Ted Raimi
|Lieutenant Tim O'Neill
|Don Franklin
|Commander Jonathan Ford
