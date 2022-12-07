Secret Diary of a Call Girl

The real-life anonymous blog and book of a high-class London call girl known to the world only as "Belle de Jour" becomes this original series starring Billie Piper as Hannah, an ambitious young woman leading an exciting but dangerous double life as an expensive escort named "Belle" that not even her best friend suspects. Cherie Lunghi and Iddo Goldberg costar in this hit British-produced series.
|Billie Piper
|Hannah 'Belle' Baxter
|Iddo Goldberg
|Ben
|Lily James
|Poppy
|Cherie Lunghi
|Stephanie Charlton
|Gemma Chan
|Charlotte
|Paul Nicholls
|Detective Sergeant Harry Keegan
