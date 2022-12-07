Not Available

Secret Diary of a Call Girl

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The real-life anonymous blog and book of a high-class London call girl known to the world only as "Belle de Jour" becomes this original series starring Billie Piper as Hannah, an ambitious young woman leading an exciting but dangerous double life as an expensive escort named "Belle" that not even her best friend suspects. Cherie Lunghi and Iddo Goldberg costar in this hit British-produced series.

Cast

Billie PiperHannah 'Belle' Baxter
Iddo GoldbergBen
Lily JamesPoppy
Cherie LunghiStephanie Charlton
Gemma ChanCharlotte
Paul NichollsDetective Sergeant Harry Keegan

Images

