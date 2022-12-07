Secret Garden

Kim Joo Won is a seemingly perfect man yet with certain arrogance and childishness in him and Gil Ra Im is a stuntwoman whose beauty and body are the object of envy of top actresses. One day they went deep into the mountains and entered a strange house. A strange grandmother offered them chocolate to eat. The next day they found themselves changing bodies.
|Hyun Bin
|Kim Joo-won
|Ha Ji-won
|Gil Ra-im
|Yoon Sang-hyun
|Choi Woo-young / Oska
|Kim Sa-rang
|Yoon Seul
|Yoo In-na
|Im Ah-young
|Lee Jong-suk
|Han Tae-sun
View Full Cast >
4 More Images