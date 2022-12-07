Not Available

Secret Garden

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Kwon Hyuk-Chan

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Kim Joo Won is a seemingly perfect man yet with certain arrogance and childishness in him and Gil Ra Im is a stuntwoman whose beauty and body are the object of envy of top actresses. One day they went deep into the mountains and entered a strange house. A strange grandmother offered them chocolate to eat. The next day they found themselves changing bodies.

Cast

Hyun BinKim Joo-won
Ha Ji-wonGil Ra-im
Yoon Sang-hyunChoi Woo-young / Oska
Kim Sa-rangYoon Seul
Yoo In-naIm Ah-young
Lee Jong-sukHan Tae-sun

View Full Cast >

Images

4 More Images