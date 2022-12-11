Secrets of the Civil War

Not Available

Even today, almost 150 years after Lee's surrender at Appomattox Court House, unexpected secrets and little known stories continue to emerge from Civil War history. In this outstanding 4-DVD set from HISTORY, archival letters, original diary entries, sophisticated cinematic reenactments, and interviews with the country's most renowned historians bring these buried events vividly to life. In the cavalry charge at Mine Creek in Kansas, it took only 30 minutes for 3,800 Union troops to defeat an enemy force more than double in size, and yet, few people have heard of it. The same can be said of a Confederate raid on Vermont and an attempt by Union coal miners to blow up a Southern fort by tunneling underneath it. Each of these nine fascinating programs explores incidents not covered in textbooks or lecture halls -- the ones that add excitement, meaning, and nuance to history. Once you've watched this captivating set, the Civil War will never look the same.