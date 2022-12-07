Secrets of the Wild

Not Available

The wide open spaces -- home to some of the most spectacular wildlife in the world. Across the endless plains of the Serengeti, the crisp white expanses of the Arctic and the windswept, breathtaking Himalayan Plateaux, innovative techniques allow us to access remote habitats and capture rare animal behavior, without disrupting the animals’ daily struggle for survival. We spy on wolves and foxes as they employ novel hunting techniques; on hippos foraging at night; on polar bears courting.