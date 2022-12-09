Secrets of War: Vietnam A War Unwanted

Not Available

Discover the most daring covert operations, ingenious spy gadgets and cunning military deceptions that forever changed the course of history! From the Viet Cong’s secret methods to hidden supply highways, underground cities, covert camps and double agents, this instant classic reveals a wealth of undercover tactics used by the American and Vietnamese military leaders during the controversial war. Narrated by Oscar® Award winner Charlton Heston this series brings to life the hidden and unique conflicts of Vietnam that were once declared classified information. Through rare archival footage, formerly classified documents and messages, coupled with interviews with experts, authors and eyewitnesses from all over the world this series offers the most historically accurate storytelling and re-enactments. Strong, specific and factual, Secrets of War exposes the real stories of the Vietnam War!