Not Available

Selena: The Series

  • Drama
  • Family
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Q Productions

Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice. The two-part coming-of-age drama Selena: The Series explores the once-in-a-generation performer's journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time — and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena's meteoric rise to fame.

Cast

Christian SerratosSelena Quintanilla
Ricardo ChaviraAbraham Quintanilla
Seidy LópezMarcella Quintanilla
Gabriel ChavarriaA.B. Quintanilla
Noemi GonzalezSuzette Quintanilla

View Full Cast >

Images