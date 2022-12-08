Sennyu Tantei Tokage

Tokage and his assistant help the First Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Department with difficult and unresolved cases. He used to be a normal police detective working at the First Investigation Division, but one day he lost his partner because of a grave mistake. After this incident he quit his job and got hired by a private detective bureau that helps the police with secret undercover investigations.
|Shota Matsuda
|Tokage
|Masahiro Matsuoka
|Shuji Terashima
|Misako Renbutsu
|Kaori Mochizuki
|Mimura
|Yoko Makihara
|Ryosuke Yamamoto
|Masato Makihara
|Asaya Kimijima
|Hayato Miyama
