Not Available

Sennyu Tantei Tokage

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Tokage and his assistant help the First Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Department with difficult and unresolved cases. He used to be a normal police detective working at the First Investigation Division, but one day he lost his partner because of a grave mistake. After this incident he quit his job and got hired by a private detective bureau that helps the police with secret undercover investigations.

Cast

Shota MatsudaTokage
Masahiro MatsuokaShuji Terashima
Misako RenbutsuKaori Mochizuki
MimuraYoko Makihara
Ryosuke YamamotoMasato Makihara
Asaya KimijimaHayato Miyama

View Full Cast >

Images