The adventures of a couple, Karin and Agnaldo, who discovers an hour for one that does not know why still together after so many years. But for some reason, they can not leave behind the life together. With relationship to the brink of collapse, the separation is spreading. The professional life of the couple is "contaminated". Elementary school teacher, Karin takes its crisis to work. Agnaldo, who is employed by an insurance broker also gets out anywhere. The two no longer make the most unceremoniously and always generate the most climão in front of anyone. The head of Karin, Cinira who has been married three times, is also a kind of sentimental counselor. Even more problematic, instead of helping, therefore contributes to total chaos. Friends also can not escape the "spirit" of the impending separation. Gilda and Delgado are in love, but the romance of the two hardly overshadows the couple's scandals.