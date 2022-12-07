Not Available

Serial Killer Earth

  • Documentary

In recent years the destructive power of natural disasters has been recorded, from Hurricane Katrina to the earthquake and tsunami that devastated Japan. Serial Killer Earth brings together a top team of experts to examine the most compelling footage from news and home video, as well as eyewitness testimony, in order to explain, understand and inform viewers of what actually happened during these disasters and how they compare and contrast with the most historic natural disasters of the past.

