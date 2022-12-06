Sex and the City

The narrative of the show focuses on Carrie Bradshaw and her three best friends, Miranda Hobbes, Charlotte York and Samantha Jones. The women discuss their sexual desires and fantasies, and their travels in life, love and lesbianism. The show often depicts frank discussions about romance and sexuality, features a short montage of interviews of people living in New York City.
|Sarah Jessica Parker
|Carrie Bradshaw
|Kim Cattrall
|Samantha Jones
|Cynthia Nixon
|Miranda Hobbes
|Kristin Davis
|Charlotte York
