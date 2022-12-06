Not Available

Sex and the City

  • Comedy

Studio

Darren Star Productions

The narrative of the show focuses on Carrie Bradshaw and her three best friends, Miranda Hobbes, Charlotte York and Samantha Jones. The women discuss their sexual desires and fantasies, and their travels in life, love and lesbianism. The show often depicts frank discussions about romance and sexuality, features a short montage of interviews of people living in New York City.

Cast

Sarah Jessica ParkerCarrie Bradshaw
Kim CattrallSamantha Jones
Cynthia NixonMiranda Hobbes
Kristin DavisCharlotte York

