Sexo Urbano is a documentary styled program spotlighting the business of sex in urban Latin American cities around the world. HBO's creative program blends sexy women and interesting information as we drive along with cab drivers from these metropolitan areas, and although the show is in Spanish, we learn quickly that the language of sex is spoken everywhere. In Bogota, Ricardo takes us to all the preferred spots for sex, like Avenue 15, known for both escorts and transvestites. In Buenos Aires, cab driver Luis Casas notes that the hot spot is Zona Rosa, also known for transvestites looking to seduce willing men. And although it is certainly a departure from the typical erotica found on late night cable, Sexo Urbano does not scrimp on the beauties. Plenty of lovely latinas can be found in each episode, with shots from around the cities and more intimate scenes as well. Erotic and informative, Sexo Urbano offers an interesting blend of substance among the genre of soft core sex programs.