Shadow and Bone

In a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive.
|Jessie Mei Li
|Alina Starkov
|Sujaya Dasgupta
|Zoya Nazyalensky
|Ben Barnes
|General Kirigan / The Darkling
|Amita Suman
|Inej Ghafa
|Freddy Carter
|Kaz Brekker
|Daisy Head
|Genya Safin
