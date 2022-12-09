Not Available

Shadow and Bone

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

21 Laps Entertainment

In a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive.

Cast

Jessie Mei LiAlina Starkov
Sujaya DasguptaZoya Nazyalensky
Ben BarnesGeneral Kirigan / The Darkling
Amita SumanInej Ghafa
Freddy CarterKaz Brekker
Daisy HeadGenya Safin

Images

