Not Available

Shaka Zulu

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Harmony Gold

This 10-part 10 hour docu-drama depicts the life of Zulu warrior Shaka, an early 19th century soldier and King who through brilliant but ruthless tactics, united the smaller neighboring kingdoms in his Southeast African region, into a single Zulu nation. Interweaving historic fact with cultural practices, rituals, and mythologies, Shaka is revealed to be one of the greatest modern military figures on the African continent

Cast

Edward FoxLt. Francis Farewell
Robert PowellDr. Henry Fynn
Trevor HowardLord Charles Somerset
Fiona FullertonElizabeth Farewell
Christopher LeeLord Bathurst
Henry CeleShaka

View Full Cast >

Images