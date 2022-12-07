Shaka Zulu

This 10-part 10 hour docu-drama depicts the life of Zulu warrior Shaka, an early 19th century soldier and King who through brilliant but ruthless tactics, united the smaller neighboring kingdoms in his Southeast African region, into a single Zulu nation. Interweaving historic fact with cultural practices, rituals, and mythologies, Shaka is revealed to be one of the greatest modern military figures on the African continent
|Edward Fox
|Lt. Francis Farewell
|Robert Powell
|Dr. Henry Fynn
|Trevor Howard
|Lord Charles Somerset
|Fiona Fullerton
|Elizabeth Farewell
|Christopher Lee
|Lord Bathurst
|Henry Cele
|Shaka
