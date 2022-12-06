Not Available

She-Ra: Princess of Power

  • Animation

Studio

Mattel

Created in 1985 as a spin-off to the very popular cartoon He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, this show aimed at young girls quickly became one of Filmation's biggest hits. "I am Adora, He-Man's twin sister, and defender of the Crystal Castle. Fabulous secrets were revealed to me the day I held aloft my sword and said, 'For the Honor of Grayskull...'

Cast

Melendy BrittShe-Ra / Princess Adora / Castaspella / Mermista / Catra / Octavia
George DiCenzoBow / Sea Hawk / Hordak / Tung Lashor / Dylamug / Vultak
John ErwinHe-Man / Prince Adam / Beast Man
Linda GaryMadame Razz / Glimmer / Sweet Bee / Shadow Weaver / Scorpia / Entrapta
Alan OppenheimerSkeletor / Cringer / Announcer
Erika ScheimerQueen Angella / Frosta / Perfuma / Peekablue / Flutterina / Spritina / Imp

