She-Ra: Princess of Power

Created in 1985 as a spin-off to the very popular cartoon He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, this show aimed at young girls quickly became one of Filmation's biggest hits. "I am Adora, He-Man's twin sister, and defender of the Crystal Castle. Fabulous secrets were revealed to me the day I held aloft my sword and said, 'For the Honor of Grayskull...'
|Melendy Britt
|She-Ra / Princess Adora / Castaspella / Mermista / Catra / Octavia
|George DiCenzo
|Bow / Sea Hawk / Hordak / Tung Lashor / Dylamug / Vultak
|John Erwin
|He-Man / Prince Adam / Beast Man
|Linda Gary
|Madame Razz / Glimmer / Sweet Bee / Shadow Weaver / Scorpia / Entrapta
|Alan Oppenheimer
|Skeletor / Cringer / Announcer
|Erika Scheimer
|Queen Angella / Frosta / Perfuma / Peekablue / Flutterina / Spritina / Imp
