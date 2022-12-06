Not Available

Sherlock Hound

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Tokyo Movie Shinsha

Loosely based on the "Sherlock Holmes" series by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock Hound turns all the classic characters into dogs. The canine Sherlock Holmes, his assistant Watson, and housemaid Mrs. Hudson work together to solve mysteries. The culprit is usually Professor Moriarty and his gang, who use all kinds of wacky contraptions to steal what they want.

Cast

Taichirō HirokawaSherlock Hound
Chikao OhtsukaProfessor Moriarty
Yôko AsagamiMrs. Hudson
Kousei TomitaDoctor Watson
Shozo IizukaInspector Lestrade
Hiroshi MasuokaTodd

