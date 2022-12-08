Shima no Sensei

Set on a remote island, a school there has roughly 10 students. The students all had previous troubles at schools in the city, including being bullied and refusing to attend school. These students are able to grow through the small school and the warm-hearted people on the remote island. Chihiro Natsumura (Yukie Nakama), who is a teacher on the remote island, struggles to solve the problems her students have.
|Yukie Nakama
|Chihiro Natsumura
|Arata Iura
|Akiyoshi Tajima
|Misato Tanaka
|Hanae Suzuki
|Noriko Aoyama
|Namiko Tajima
|Takahiro Fujimoto
|Katsumi Soma
|Tomiyuki Kunihiro
|Kimihiro Hashino
