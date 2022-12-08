Not Available

Shima no Sensei

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Set on a remote island, a school there has roughly 10 students. The students all had previous troubles at schools in the city, including being bullied and refusing to attend school. These students are able to grow through the small school and the warm-hearted people on the remote island. Chihiro Natsumura (Yukie Nakama), who is a teacher on the remote island, struggles to solve the problems her students have.

Cast

Yukie NakamaChihiro Natsumura
Arata IuraAkiyoshi Tajima
Misato TanakaHanae Suzuki
Noriko AoyamaNamiko Tajima
Takahiro FujimotoKatsumi Soma
Tomiyuki KunihiroKimihiro Hashino

