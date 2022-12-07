Not Available

Shinzanmono

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Shunichi Hirano

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

In the Ningyo-cho area of Nihonbashi, Tokyo - a woman was murdered. Detective Kaga Kyoichiro, who just transferred to the Nihonbashi police precinct, is placed in charge of the murder case. With virtually the entire residents of Ningyo-cho's shopping street emerging as suspects, Detective Kaga must use his keen sense of deductive reasoning to uncover the truth.

Cast

Hiroshi AbeKyoichiro Kaga
Tomokazu MiuraNaohiro Kiyose
Junpei MizobataShuhei Matsumiya
Meisa KurokiAmi Aoyama
Mieko HaradaMineko Mitsui
Takashi SasanoYosaku Kishida

