Shinzanmono

In the Ningyo-cho area of Nihonbashi, Tokyo - a woman was murdered. Detective Kaga Kyoichiro, who just transferred to the Nihonbashi police precinct, is placed in charge of the murder case. With virtually the entire residents of Ningyo-cho's shopping street emerging as suspects, Detective Kaga must use his keen sense of deductive reasoning to uncover the truth.
|Hiroshi Abe
|Kyoichiro Kaga
|Tomokazu Miura
|Naohiro Kiyose
|Junpei Mizobata
|Shuhei Matsumiya
|Meisa Kuroki
|Ami Aoyama
|Mieko Harada
|Mineko Mitsui
|Takashi Sasano
|Yosaku Kishida
