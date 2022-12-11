Not Available

This is the story of Kunaal Roy Kapur, aka the older brother of heartthrob actor Aditya Roy Kapur and younger brother of producer par excellence Siddharth Roy Kapur. Kunaal is the picture perfect side hero in both his reel life and real life too. When an ambitious passion project finds no takers and results in Kunaal losing his only worldly possession, a family house, he finds shelter with his new manager Beera, the most successful manager for animal actors in Bollywood. The few moments of solace in his life come from the time he spends with his ex-wife Sarika who is now a good friend and their son Rumi. There is, of course a new and considerably younger and certainly far more attractive man in Sarika's life named Ranjeet, who happens to be a fan of Kunaal.