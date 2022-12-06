Not Available

Silent Witness

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

British Broadcasting Corporation

Silent Witness originally followed the work of forensic pathologist Dr. Sam Ryan, played by Amanda Burton. In 2004, Burton left the series and Nikki Alexander, played by Emilia Fox, joined Dr. Leo Dalton (William Gaminara) and Dr. Harry Cunningham (Tom Ward) on the forensic pathology team. The series was created by an ex-police officer, Nigel McCrery.

Cast

Emilia FoxNikki Alexander
David CavesJack Hodgson
Richard LinternDr. Thomas Chamberlain
Liz CarrClarissa Mullery

Images

