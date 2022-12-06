Silent Witness originally followed the work of forensic pathologist Dr. Sam Ryan, played by Amanda Burton. In 2004, Burton left the series and Nikki Alexander, played by Emilia Fox, joined Dr. Leo Dalton (William Gaminara) and Dr. Harry Cunningham (Tom Ward) on the forensic pathology team. The series was created by an ex-police officer, Nigel McCrery.
|Emilia Fox
|Nikki Alexander
|David Caves
|Jack Hodgson
|Richard Lintern
|Dr. Thomas Chamberlain
|Liz Carr
|Clarissa Mullery
