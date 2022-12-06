Not Available

In the far-flung future, the Galaxy of Limbo is in dire need of some heroes. Terrorized by the ruthless villain Mon-Star and his intergalactic horde, the only hope against this tyranny are the partly metal, partly real cybernetically enhanced super-team: The SilverHawks. Led by the daring Quicksilver, the SilverHawks use their amazingly enhanced bodies, their razor sharp wits, and a steely resolve to battle Mon-Star and the forces of evil across the galaxy.