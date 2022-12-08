Not Available

Simon Hopkinson Cooks

    Food writer and chef Simon Hopkinson reveals the secrets that go into making the world's most delicious restaurant dishes, showing how it's possible to achieve perfect professional results at home. With recipes selected for their flavour and complementary qualities, each episode Simon devises his own restaurant menu before seeking out expert knowledge for tips, tricks and techniques. Armed with this knowledge, he returns home and shows his own way of producing these dishes in often surprising and unique ways.

