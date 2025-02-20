Not Available

SkyMed

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Piazza Entertainment

Life, death and drama at 20,000 feet. The series weaves together intense character journeys and high-stakes medical rescues, as we follow the triumphs, heartbreaks and tribulations of budding nurses and pilots flying air ambulances in remote Northern Canada. They’re all in over their heads, and on their own, with no one to rely on but each other.

Cast

Natasha CalisHayley
Morgan HolmstromCrystal
Praneet AkillaChopper
Aason NadjiwanBodie
Mercedes MorrisLexi
Thomas ElmsNowak

