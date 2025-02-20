Life, death and drama at 20,000 feet. The series weaves together intense character journeys and high-stakes medical rescues, as we follow the triumphs, heartbreaks and tribulations of budding nurses and pilots flying air ambulances in remote Northern Canada. They’re all in over their heads, and on their own, with no one to rely on but each other.
|Natasha Calis
|Hayley
|Morgan Holmstrom
|Crystal
|Praneet Akilla
|Chopper
|Aason Nadjiwan
|Bodie
|Mercedes Morris
|Lexi
|Thomas Elms
|Nowak
