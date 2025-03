Not Available

Odd couple Julie and Kris are thrust together to produce a podcast while grappling with "the change" – aka menopause. The duo embark on a journey of transformation, helping each other through workplace challenges and office politics, dating and relationship drama, and some serious health concerns. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, they will be reborn as sexy, silver-haired, wizard women! Or at least wiser, less sweaty versions of themselves.