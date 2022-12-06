Not Available

Sneaky Pete

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Amazon Studios

After leaving prison Marius takes cover from his past by assuming the identity of his cellmate Pete. He moves in with Pete's long-estranged unsuspecting family and is roped into the family's bail bond business. He's a criminal taking down other criminals and in the process he'll discover the family life he's never had.

Cast

Giovanni RibisiPete Murphy / Marius Josipović
Marin IrelandJulia Bowman
Margo MartindaleAudrey Bernhardt
Peter GeretyOtto Bernhardt
Shane McRaeTaylor Bowman
Libe BarerCarly Bowman

Images

