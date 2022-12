Not Available

Flash back to the 1960s and '70s with this compilation of classic television commercials designed to sell kids on a variety of products -- from toys and games to healthy foods and sugary cereals. Amid an enticing array of vintage TV ads for Slinky, Barbie, Malt-O-Meal and Maypo instant hot cereal, you may even spot a famous face or two. It's a veritable trip down memory lane that you're bound to enjoy!