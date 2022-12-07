Not Available

Join us as we celebrate the art of songwriting. How did some of the most famous songs of our times come to be written? What was the inspiration behind them? And how do they sound when performed, "unplugged" by the composer themself? This innovative series explores the magic of song-writing with some of today's most successful talents. An intimate interview in which they discuss their song-writing careers, the process of constructing and developing the song, and their hopes and fears once it was completed, followed by an 'unplugged' performance of the tune in question...