Not Available

Sons of Anarchy

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

SutterInk

Sons of Anarchy is an adrenalized drama with darkly comedic undertones that explores a notorious outlaw motorcycle club’s (MC) desire to protect its livelihood while ensuring that their simple, sheltered town of Charming, California remains exactly that, charming. The MC must confront threats from drug dealers, corporate developers, and overzealous law officers. Behind the MC’s familial lifestyle and legally thriving automotive shop is a ruthless and illegal arms business driven by the seduction of money, power, and blood.

Cast

Charlie HunnamJax Teller
Katey SagalGemma Teller Morrow
Jimmy SmitsNero Padilla
Theo RossiJuan Carlos "Juice" Ortiz
Tommy FlanaganFilip "Chibs" Telford
Mark Boone JuniorBobby Munson

View Full Cast >

Images

172 More Images