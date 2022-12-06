Not Available

South Park

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

South Park Studios

South Park is an animated series featuring four boys who live in the Colorado town of South Park, which is beset by frequent odd occurrences. The show grew out of a short film that Trey Parker and Matt Stone created called The Spirit of Christmas, and has become an award-winning show that is a unique blend of humor and satire.

Cast

Trey ParkerEric Cartman / Stan Marsh (voice)
Matt StoneKyle Broflovski / Kenny McCormick (voice)
April StewartSharon Marsh (voice)
Mona MarshallSheila Broflovski (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images

28 More Images