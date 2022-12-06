South Park is an animated series featuring four boys who live in the Colorado town of South Park, which is beset by frequent odd occurrences. The show grew out of a short film that Trey Parker and Matt Stone created called The Spirit of Christmas, and has become an award-winning show that is a unique blend of humor and satire.
|Trey Parker
|Eric Cartman / Stan Marsh (voice)
|Matt Stone
|Kyle Broflovski / Kenny McCormick (voice)
|April Stewart
|Sharon Marsh (voice)
|Mona Marshall
|Sheila Broflovski (voice)
