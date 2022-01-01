It's 1999 and Moonbase Alpha has been built on the Moon to safeguard the nuclear waste shipped from Earth. On September 13, 1999, disaster strikes and the nuclear waste explodes causing a chain reaction that hurls the Moon out of Earth's orbit and into deep space. The adventures of Space:1999 begin.
|Tony Anholt
|Tony Verdeschi
|Martin Landau
|Commander John Koenig
|Nick Tate
|Alan Carter
|Barbara Bain
|Dr. Helena Russell
|Zienia Merton
|Sandra Benes
|Prentis Hancock
|Paul Morrow
View Full Cast >