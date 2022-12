Not Available

Special Armored Battalion Dorvack is an anime series aired from 1983 to 1984 in Japan and Hong Kong. There were 36 episodes. Other loosely translated names are "Dorvack", "Dolbuk", "Special Powered Armor Troop Dorvack", "Special Machine Army Dorvack", "Machine Corps Dorvack", "Armored Trooper Dorvack", "Tokusou Kihei Dorvack", "Comando Dolbuck", "Dolbuk, Defensores de la Tierra".