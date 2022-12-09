Specialist (2016)

Yoshito is transferred to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department from Kyoto. He is assigned to work in a department that doesn't even have a name. A young female detective, Maria, begins to work with Yoshito. Maria ’s uncle is the Commissioner General of the National Police Agency and she seems to have another secret.
|Tsuyoshi Kusanagi
|Yoshito Takuma
|Kaho Minami
|Chinami Anekoji
|Sei Ashina
|Yuiko Matsubara
|Masato Wada
|Nozomu Nogata
|Natsuna Watanabe
|Maria Azuma
|Yuta Hiraoka
|Kohei Horikawa
View Full Cast >