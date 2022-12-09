Not Available

Specialist (2016)

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Yoshito is transferred to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department from Kyoto. He is assigned to work in a department that doesn't even have a name. A young female detective, Maria, begins to work with Yoshito. Maria ’s uncle is the Commissioner General of the National Police Agency and she seems to have another secret.

Cast

Tsuyoshi KusanagiYoshito Takuma
Kaho MinamiChinami Anekoji
Sei AshinaYuiko Matsubara
Masato WadaNozomu Nogata
Natsuna WatanabeMaria Azuma
Yuta HiraokaKohei Horikawa

View Full Cast >

Images