Spenser: For Hire

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Spenser: For Hire is a mystery/suspense series based on Robert Parker's "Spenser" novels. Spenser, a private investigator living in Boston, gets involved in a new mystery each episode. Using his years of experience, his natural talents for observation and reasoning, and the occasional bit of help from his friend Hawk, Spenser never fails to crack the case.

Cast

Robert UrichSpenser
Avery BrooksHawk
Ron McLartySgt. Frank Belson
Richard JaeckelLt. Martin Quirk
Barbara StockSusan Silverman
Carolyn McCormickA.D.A. Rita Fiore

