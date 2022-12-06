Spenser: For Hire is a mystery/suspense series based on Robert Parker's "Spenser" novels. Spenser, a private investigator living in Boston, gets involved in a new mystery each episode. Using his years of experience, his natural talents for observation and reasoning, and the occasional bit of help from his friend Hawk, Spenser never fails to crack the case.
|Robert Urich
|Spenser
|Avery Brooks
|Hawk
|Ron McLarty
|Sgt. Frank Belson
|Richard Jaeckel
|Lt. Martin Quirk
|Barbara Stock
|Susan Silverman
|Carolyn McCormick
|A.D.A. Rita Fiore
