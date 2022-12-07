Not Available

Spooks

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

BBC

Tense drama series about the different challenges faced by the British Security Service as they work against the clock to safeguard the nation. The title is a popular colloquialism for spies, and the series follows the work of a group of MI5 officers based at the service's Thames House headquarters, in a highly secure suite of offices known as The Grid.

Cast

Peter FirthHarry Pearce
Nicola WalkerRuth Evershed
Max BrownDimitri Levendis
Lara PulverErin Watts
William HopeJim Coaver
Alex LanipekunBen Kaplan

View Full Cast >

Images