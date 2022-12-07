Tense drama series about the different challenges faced by the British Security Service as they work against the clock to safeguard the nation. The title is a popular colloquialism for spies, and the series follows the work of a group of MI5 officers based at the service's Thames House headquarters, in a highly secure suite of offices known as The Grid.
|Peter Firth
|Harry Pearce
|Nicola Walker
|Ruth Evershed
|Max Brown
|Dimitri Levendis
|Lara Pulver
|Erin Watts
|William Hope
|Jim Coaver
|Alex Lanipekun
|Ben Kaplan
View Full Cast >