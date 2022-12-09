Spring Turns to Spring

This drama is about the story of two women whose souls switch bodies, giving them chance to live out their dreams and gain new experiences. Kim Bo Mi works as a TV news anchorwoman and she only cares about herself. Meanwhile, Lee Bom was once a popular actress, but she is now a lawmaker’s wife. She focuses only on taking care of her family. Somehow these two women switch bodies.
|Lee Yoo-ri
|Kim Bo Mi / Lee Bom
|Uhm Ji-won
|Lee Bom / Kim Bo Mi
|Choi Byung-mo
|Park Yoon Cheol
|Lee Jong Hyuk
|Lee Hyung Seok
|Son Eun-seo
|Choi Seo Jin
|Kim Nam-hee
|Heo Bom Il
