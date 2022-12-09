Not Available

Spring Turns to Spring

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Kim Sang Ho

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

JS Pictures

This drama is about the story of two women whose souls switch bodies, giving them chance to live out their dreams and gain new experiences. Kim Bo Mi works as a TV news anchorwoman and she only cares about herself. Meanwhile, Lee Bom was once a popular actress, but she is now a lawmaker’s wife. She focuses only on taking care of her family. Somehow these two women switch bodies.

Cast

Lee Yoo-riKim Bo Mi / Lee Bom
Uhm Ji-wonLee Bom / Kim Bo Mi
Choi Byung-mo Park Yoon Cheol
Lee Jong HyukLee Hyung Seok
Son Eun-seoChoi Seo Jin
Kim Nam-heeHeo Bom Il

