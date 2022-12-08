One day, the father of Ikenouchi Miku (Morikawa Aoi) starts a boarding house and her high school classmate, Narahashi Sohei (Chinen Yuri), moves in to live under the same roof. Miku is initially opposed to it, but gradually falls for Sohei who does not have a care in the world. However, he already has a girlfriend …
|Yuri Chinen
|Narahashi Souhei
|Aoi Morikawa
|Ikenouchi Miku
|Fujiko Kojima
|Ozawa Miyuki
|Lewis Jesse
|Katagiri Hayato
|Kentaro Yasui
|Kimijima Arata
|Fujii Shuuka
|Hasumi Fumiko
