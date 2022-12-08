Not Available

Sprout

  • Drama

Director

Kentaro Moriya

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

One day, the father of Ikenouchi Miku (Morikawa Aoi) starts a boarding house and her high school classmate, Narahashi Sohei (Chinen Yuri), moves in to live under the same roof. Miku is initially opposed to it, but gradually falls for Sohei who does not have a care in the world. However, he already has a girlfriend …

Cast

Yuri ChinenNarahashi Souhei
Aoi MorikawaIkenouchi Miku
Fujiko KojimaOzawa Miyuki
Lewis JesseKatagiri Hayato
Kentaro YasuiKimijima Arata
Fujii ShuukaHasumi Fumiko

