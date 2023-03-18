Stained Glass

Not Available

During their childhood, Dong Joo and Gi Tae are both abandoned by their real parents. In the orphanage, they grow up like brothers and become best friends. Ji Soo transfers to the school where Dong Joo and Gi Tae attends. At the same time, they both fall in love with her. While trying to get Ji Soo’s ocarina, Dong Joo is caught in the river and is presumed drowned. A Japanese couple adopted him after he was rescued in the river and he became a heir to their corpotate throne. Meanwhile Gi Tae takes Dong Joo’s place in Ji Soo’s affections and they later become a couple. Twelve years later, Dong Joo, as a Japanese gentleman, returns to Korea and his feelings for Ji Soo begin to develop and his friendship with Gi Tae begin to unravel.