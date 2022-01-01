Star Trek: Inside the Roddenberry Vault

Not Available

Fifty years after the original Star Trek first arrived on television, is there anything about Gene Roddenberry's space opera that hasn't been uncovered? Plenty! On December 13, 2016 fans can experience Star Trek: The Original Series - The Roddenberry Vault, a newly produced multi-part documentary featuring footage from the cutting room floor, long preserved in film canisters by the Roddenberry Estate. The origins of the classic series are explored with new interviews featuring cast and production personnel combined with newly-found deleted scenes, alternate angles, outtakes, behind the scenes moments, and original visual effects elements to tell the definitive story on the making and enduring legacy of Gene Roddenberry's creation.