Star Trek: Lower Decks

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Roddenberry Entertainment

The lives of the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

Cast

Tawny NewsomeEnsign Beckett Mariner (voice)
Jack QuaidEnsign Brad Boimler (voice)
Noël WellsEnsign D'Vana Tendi (voice)
Eugene CorderoEnsign Sam Rutherford (voice)
Dawnn LewisCaptain Carol Freeman (voice)
Gillian VigmanDoctor T’Ana (voice)

