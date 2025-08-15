Not Available

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

  • Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Studio

CBS Studios

A young group of cadets come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

Holly HunterNahla Ake
Sandro RostaCaleb Mir
Karim DianeJay-Den Kraag
Kerrice BrooksSeries Acclimation Mil 'Sam'
Bella ShepardGenesis Lythe
Robert PicardoThe Doctor

