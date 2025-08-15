Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

A young group of cadets come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.
|Holly Hunter
|Nahla Ake
|Sandro Rosta
|Caleb Mir
|Karim Diane
|Jay-Den Kraag
|Kerrice Brooks
|Series Acclimation Mil 'Sam'
|Bella Shepard
|Genesis Lythe
|Robert Picardo
|The Doctor
View Full Cast >