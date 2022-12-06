Not Available

Star Trek: The Next Generation

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Paramount Television

A century after Captain Kirk's five year mission, the next generation of Starfleet officers begins their journey aboard the new flagship of the Federation. Commanded by Captain Jean-Luc Picard the Galaxy class starship Enterprise NCC-1701-D will seek out new life and new civilizations - to boldly go where no one has gone before.

Patrick StewartJean-Luc Picard
Jonathan FrakesWilliam T. Riker
Brent SpinerData
Michael DornWorf
Marina SirtisDeanna Troi
LeVar BurtonGeordi La Forge

