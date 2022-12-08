Star vs. the Forces of Evil

After having skirmished with a number of dangerous monsters, Star Butterfly arrives on Earth to live with the Diaz family. However, rather than living a normal life, Star continues on having to battle villains both throughout the universe and in their high school, although if only to protect her extremely powerful wand, an object which she is still confused with.
|Eden Sher
|Star Butterfly (voice)
|Adam McArthur
|Marco Diaz (voice)
|Grey Griffin
|Queen Butterfly (voice)
|Artt Butler
|Mr. Diaz (voice)
View Full Cast >
51 More Images