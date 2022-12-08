Not Available

Star vs. the Forces of Evil

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Studio

Walt Disney Television Animation

After having skirmished with a number of dangerous monsters, Star Butterfly arrives on Earth to live with the Diaz family. However, rather than living a normal life, Star continues on having to battle villains both throughout the universe and in their high school, although if only to protect her extremely powerful wand, an object which she is still confused with.

Cast

Eden SherStar Butterfly (voice)
Adam McArthurMarco Diaz (voice)
Grey GriffinQueen Butterfly (voice)
Artt ButlerMr. Diaz (voice)

