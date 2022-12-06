Star Wars: The Clone Wars

As the Clone Wars sweep through the galaxy, the heroic Jedi Knights struggle to maintain order and restore peace. More and more systems are falling prey to the forces of the dark side as the Galactic Republic slips further and further under the sway of the Separatists and their never-ending droid army.
|James Arnold Taylor
|Obi-Wan Kenobi (voice)
|Corey Burton
|Count Dooku (voice)
|Dee Bradley Baker
|Clone trooper (voice)
|Matt Lanter
|Anakin Skywalker (voice)
|Tom Kane
|Yoda / Wullf Yularen / Narrator (voice)
|Matthew Wood
|Battle Droid (voice)
