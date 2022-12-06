Not Available

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Lucasfilm Animation

As the Clone Wars sweep through the galaxy, the heroic Jedi Knights struggle to maintain order and restore peace. More and more systems are falling prey to the forces of the dark side as the Galactic Republic slips further and further under the sway of the Separatists and their never-ending droid army.

James Arnold TaylorObi-Wan Kenobi (voice)
Corey BurtonCount Dooku (voice)
Dee Bradley BakerClone trooper (voice)
Matt LanterAnakin Skywalker (voice)
Tom KaneYoda / Wullf Yularen / Narrator (voice)
Matthew WoodBattle Droid (voice)

