Stargate Universe

The previously unknown purpose of the ninth chevron is revealed and takes a group of refugees on a one-way trip to a millions of years old Ancient-built ship. Led by Dr. Nicolas Rush and Colonel Everett Young, the refugees are trapped on the ship, unable to change its programmed mission.
|Robert Carlyle
|Nicholas Rush
|Louis Ferreira
|Everett Young
|Brian J. Smith
|Matthew Scott
|Elyse Levesque
|Chloe Armstrong
|David Blue
|Eli Wallace
|Alaina Huffman
|Tamara Johansen
