DC's Stargirl

Courtney Whitmore, a smart, athletic and above all else kind girl, discovers her step-father has a secret: he used to be the sidekick to a superhero. "Borrowing" the long-lost hero’s cosmic staff, she becomes the unlikely inspiration for an entirely new generation of superheroes.
|Brec Bassinger
|Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl
|Amy Smart
|Barbara Whitmore
|Luke Wilson
|Pat Dugan / S.T.R.I.P.E.
|Meg DeLacy
|Cynthia 'Cindy' Burman / Shiv
|Henry Thomas
|Charles McNider / Dr Mid-Nite
|Lou Ferrigno Jr.
|Rex Tyler / Hourman
