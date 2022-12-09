Not Available

DC's Stargirl

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Mad Ghost Productions

Courtney Whitmore, a smart, athletic and above all else kind girl, discovers her step-father has a secret: he used to be the sidekick to a superhero. "Borrowing" the long-lost hero’s cosmic staff, she becomes the unlikely inspiration for an entirely new generation of superheroes.

Cast

Brec BassingerCourtney Whitmore / Stargirl
Amy SmartBarbara Whitmore
Luke WilsonPat Dugan / S.T.R.I.P.E.
Meg DeLacyCynthia 'Cindy' Burman / Shiv
Henry ThomasCharles McNider / Dr Mid-Nite
Lou Ferrigno Jr.Rex Tyler / Hourman

View Full Cast >

Images

108 More Images