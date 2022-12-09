Not Available

Station 19

  • Drama
  • Action

Studio

ShondaLand

The series follows a group of heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19 – from captain to newest recruit – as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. These brave men and women are like family, literally and figuratively, and together they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others.

Cast

Jaina Lee OrtizAndy Herrera
Grey DamonJack Gibson
Jason GeorgeBen Warren
Barrett DossVictoria Hughes
Jay HaydenTravis Montgomery
Okieriete OnaodowanDean Miller

