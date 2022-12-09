The series follows a group of heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19 – from captain to newest recruit – as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. These brave men and women are like family, literally and figuratively, and together they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others.
|Jaina Lee Ortiz
|Andy Herrera
|Grey Damon
|Jack Gibson
|Jason George
|Ben Warren
|Barrett Doss
|Victoria Hughes
|Jay Hayden
|Travis Montgomery
|Okieriete Onaodowan
|Dean Miller
